Bainco International Investors Has $11.43 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Tower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 57,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock worth $1,048,629. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,087. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

