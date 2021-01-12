Bainco International Investors Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

