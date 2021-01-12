Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 8.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $222.35 and last traded at $219.55. 17,294,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 13,285,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

