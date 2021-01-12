B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 22,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,648. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

