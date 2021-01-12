B. Riley Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $85.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

