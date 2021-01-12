B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.20-7.39 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.18-6.38 EPS.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. 179,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,199. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

