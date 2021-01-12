B. Riley Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

IDCC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $65.08 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 88.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 191.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

