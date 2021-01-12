AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 5,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

