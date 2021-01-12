Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.
Axtel stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Axtel has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Axtel Company Profile
