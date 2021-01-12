Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.

Axtel stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Axtel has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

