AXPR (AXPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,684.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $7,684.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One AXPR token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling AXPR

AXPR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

