Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.30. Avinger shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 339,946 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

