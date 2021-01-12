Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $23.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVID. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID opened at $16.79 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.