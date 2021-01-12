Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATXI. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ATXI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

