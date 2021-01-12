Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.