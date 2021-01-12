AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mitchell C. Major Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AZO stock opened at $1,265.46 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,269.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,169.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.