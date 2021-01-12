Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $105,543.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.