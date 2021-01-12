AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.01

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 10611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,755. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.