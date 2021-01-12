Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) (ASX:AAP) Insider Paul Challis Purchases 12,190,162 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX) (ASX:AAP) insider Paul Challis purchased 12,190,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$121,901.62 ($87,072.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (AAP.AX)

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves located in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hampton East, Australia.

