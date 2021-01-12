Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.98. Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 13,435 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.81 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

In other news, Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$49,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,448.23.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

