AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

AudioEye stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

