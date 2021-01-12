AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $40,784,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,365,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

