Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Atos stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 9,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

