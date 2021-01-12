Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $3,947,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.82.

Atlassian stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.19, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

