Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $866,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

