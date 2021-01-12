Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.42 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.