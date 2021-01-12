Atento (NYSE:ATTO) versus Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Critical Review

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38% Telekom Austria 8.17% 13.92% 4.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atento and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00 Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $108.75, indicating a potential upside of 700.22%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.12 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -8.44 Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.03 $366.20 million $1.10 14.37

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Atento on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.3 million customers; and had approximately 6.1 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V.

