Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.23% of Associated Banc worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 48,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.