Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
