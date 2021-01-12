Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.