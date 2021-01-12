ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.64

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 1491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.