Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of ABG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.78. 81,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,220. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $273.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

