Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.07

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.07 and traded as high as $198.80. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 143,821 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

