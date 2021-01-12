Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.73 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

