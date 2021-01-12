Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44.

Shares of Cerecor stock remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,007. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerecor by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 118.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at $378,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

