Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.17

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and traded as high as $116.69. Arkema shares last traded at $116.63, with a volume of 1,663 shares changing hands.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.