ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 521% compared to the average volume of 586 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $345,000.

