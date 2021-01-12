Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,933 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 197.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 48,404 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

