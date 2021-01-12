Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Ares Management stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

