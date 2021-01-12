Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $2.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $123.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $277.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

