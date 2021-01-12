Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

