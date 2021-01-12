ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

