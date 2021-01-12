Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 1,025,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,824. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $397.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

