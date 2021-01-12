Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

