Aphria (APHA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

