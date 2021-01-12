Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $104.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,058,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

