APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $12.91 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.