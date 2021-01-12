Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.17.

Shares of ANTM opened at $338.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

