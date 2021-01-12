Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

ANSLF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Ansell has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.