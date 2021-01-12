Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.
ANSLF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Ansell has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
