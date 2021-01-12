ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,818. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

