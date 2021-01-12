Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

