Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Up 910.5% in December

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 910.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ANCN opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.